Sidharth Shukla reacts to Shehnaaz Gill’s Kurta Pajama song, says ‘bakwas gana hai muh pe chadgaya’

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 20:09 IST

Former Bigg Boss contestant Sidharth Shukla has reacted to his co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill’s new music video, Tony Kakkar’s Kurta Pajama. The music video was released on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, Sidharth wrote, “Kurta Pajama kala kala kala kala kala kala kya bakwas gana hai muh pe chadgaya saala saala saala saala saala ..” He added a winking and smiling emoji.

Kurta Pajama kala kala kala kala kala kala kya bakwas gana hai muh pe chadgaya saala saala saala saala saala ....😋😉 — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) July 17, 2020

Shehnaaz starred in music videos such as Majhe Di Jatti, Pindaan Diyan Kudiyaan and Yeah Baby Refix before making her big screen debut with the Punjabi film Sat Shri Akaal England. She shot to fame with Bigg Boss 13, where her fun and vivacious personality earned her the nickname of ‘entertainment queen’.

After Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz was a part of the reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, in which she was to find herself a husband. However, she claimed that she was in love with Sidharth and could not forge a connection with any of her suitors. Colors TV pulled the plug on the show midway due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Shehnaaz and Sidharth have previously collaborated on the music video for a song called Bhula Dunga. Sharing the Kurta Pajama video with her fans, Shehnaaz wrote on Twitter, “Thankyou so much my fans jo mujhe hamesha trend karte hai n hamesha mujhe promote karte hai because of u all mujhe itni respect milti hai n ajj bhi kurta pajama is trending means koi jawab nhi sirf tumari wajah se hu main (Thank you so much my fans who make me trend always and promote me always. I get so much respect because of you and today Kurta Pajama is trending as well. I am all because of you).”

