Simran Khanna of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai announces divorce, ex-husband gets son’s custody

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 13:53 IST

Television actor Simran Khanna has announced divorce with Bharat Dudani. She has a son with Bharat named Vineet, who will live with his dad now.

Simran, who is the sister of actor Chahatt Khanna, confirmed the news to SpotBoye, adding that the split was amicable. “Yes, Bharat and I have divorced. No animosity between us,” she said. Talking about her son, she said, “Well, Bharat has Vineet’s custody. But I meet Vineet frequently. As I said, Bharat and I went separate ways but hold no grudges.”

Simran played Gayu on hit Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She had replaced Deblina Chatterjee on the show.

Earlier last month, Simran had shared a bunch of pictures with her son Vineet on his birthday. “Happy birthday @vineeetkhanna you are the anchor of my life all my love and blessings r with u ...Keep shining and live obstacle free .#21stmarch #3 my no 3 is u, loads of love and blessings mera vini,” she had captioned her posts. He replied, “THANK YOU SO MUCH MUMMY, I LOVE YOU meri mummy.”

Meanwhile, Simran’s sister Chahatt is rumoured to be dating singer Mika Singh. She had posted a picture with him from the lockdown which led fans to believe that they maybe a couple now. However, she said the photo is for the promotion for their single titled Quarantine Love.

Chahatt told Bollywood Spy in a recent interview, “Logon ne mera dimaag kha liya hai (People are eating my head), literally. People are like, ‘Do not date him! Humara dil tod diya (You broke our heart)!’” She added that there is also a section of fans who think she looks good with him. “Today only, I was having a laugh with my friends about this,” she said.

