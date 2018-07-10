Sofia Vergara turns 46 today but we need to check her birth certificate after seeing these photos
Sofia Vergara knows where the fountain of youth is. Ask her if you want to look like her forever.tv Updated: Jul 10, 2018 09:14 IST
Doctors say that signs of aging start presenting themselves as early as in your 20s but apparently not for Sofia Vergara. The Latina beauty refuses to age even as she celebrates her 46th birthday on Tuesday.
The Modern Family star is known for her amazing comic timing and gorgeous looks. She won over the hearts of everyone as Jay’s glorious second wife, Gloria, on the hit show and is one of the highest paid female actors on television. She has been nominated for four Golden Globe Awards, four Primetime Emmy Awards, and seven Screen Actors Guild Awards for her performance in the show.
Sofia was born in Barrranquilla, Colombia in 1972. She left her career in dentistry to become a model and an actor. She worked on several projects in her home country before landing a job in Hollywood.
While she married her childhood sweetheart at the age of 18, their marriage ended in divorce in 1993. She is now married to True Blood and Magic Mike star Joe Manganiello. She also has a son from her first marriage, Manolo.
Manolo is now 27 years old, which shocks us even more when we look at Sofia, (some would say she looks 27 herself). Don’t believe us? Check out these photos:
Follow @htshowbiz for more