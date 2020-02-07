Sonal Vengurlekar says she dated Asim’s brother Umar, claims Bigg Boss 13 contestant wanted to live with Shruti Tuli

tv

Actor Sonal Vengurlekar has claimed she has dated Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz’s brother and surgeon Umar Riaz and even added Asim wanted a live-in relationship with Shruti Tuli. While several reports have claimed Shruti is Asim’s girlfriend, Shruti has categorically denied being in a relationship with him. However, Asim suggested that he broke up with Shruti before entering Bigg Boss 13.

Sonal told TellyChakkar, “I know Asim and Umar very closely. In fact Umar and I have dated in past. I met him at a party last year around March. We were in four to five months of relationship but soon I realized that I was playing a mere catalyst for Umar’s fame hence decided to part ways.”

She also claimed Shruti and Asim wanted to stay together. “Though Umar is a surgeon but he always had an aspiration to become an actor, hence he used to tell me to take him along to the parties to build contacts in the industry. He used to often tell me that I might lose my job so let’s live together in a rented apartment as Asim wants to live along with Shruti (Tuli). He tried to seek help from me and now he is telling me that I am trying to gain fame out of him. He is forgetting that I have never been out of work. When I was dating him I was already part of popular show Yeh Teri Galiyan. Since, 2013 I have been doing shows back to back.”

Sonal even claimed she lent a lot of money to Umar. “He once visited my sets and didn’t even have money to pay to the cab driver and I had to take money from make-up dada and pay the driver. In fact, after we broke up, he still had access to my OTT platforms subscription and Zomato and used to make online orders using my money. Finally, I had to delete my Zomato account after I was left with no option. All I want to say is before you point finger at someone make sure you are image is clean enough.”

