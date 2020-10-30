Sreejita De on marriage plans: Michael and I wanted to marry soon, but the pandemic put everything on hold

tv

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 13:36 IST

Actor Sreejita De spent most of the lockdown period with beau Michael Blohm-Pape in Goa and it was definitely a happy coincidence for her. The couple flew to Goa to spend time with friends Tinaa Dattaa and Aashka Goradia, and her husband Brent Goble, but like everyone, got stuck when the lockdown came into force towards end of March.

“We had decided to take some time off and come to Goa and learn some yoga from Brent. Our return tickets to Mumbai were booked for March 23, but before that the lockdown was announced. Honestly, it wasn’t bad at all,” shares the actor.

She goes on to say how being in Mumbai, she hardly get to spend time with her beau and this came as a blessing in disguise.

“In the hustle bustle of Mumbai and given how our work keeps us occupied, Michael and I often miss out on spending quality time together. I think we got to know each other much more during this lockdown,” adds Sreejita, who met German-born Michael — a business developer in a shipping company — two years back at a café in Mumbai.

“He understands me like no one does. Earlier, I had anger issues but Michael’s presence in my life has calmed me down. He has been like an emotional anchor. And most importantly he’s fond of fish and roti (laughs). He likes Durga Puja, too. He tries and makes every day special for me. I’m the happiest with him around,” gushes the actor, known for TV shows such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Uttaran and Piya Rangrezz.

Asked if they’re planning to take their relationship to the next level, and Sreejita reveals that they had plans to tie the knot in 2021, and had even start prepping, but the Covid situation disrupted the plans.

“I’ve met his family thrice in Germany; they’re quite nice and chilled out. Michael keeps coming home. My parents are fond of him. Both of our families are happy for us. In fact, we were contemplating getting married next year and everything was getting sorted and started this year, because his parents are in Germany and my entire family is here. But now, given the pandemic, we had to put everything on hold. We don’t want to get married without our relatives and friends around us. So, we’re just hoping things will get better soon,” signs off the actor, busy shooting for two upcoming web series.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

Author tweets @Shreya_MJ