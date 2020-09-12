Ssara Khan assures fans she is ‘feeling fine, inshallah I will recover soon from this stupid virus’

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 15:43 IST

TV actor Ssara Khan, who recently tested positive for coronavirus, has shared an update with fans. She assured all that she was recuperating well.

Ssara posted a smiling picture of herself and worte, “Just to let u all know I m feeling fine and inshallah will recover soon from this stupid virus !!!I am blessed to have all ur wishes , love , care and support !!! #homequarantine #gocorona #rememberinurduas#blisss #blessed.”

Announcing that she had tested positive for the virus, Sara had written on Instagram, “Unfortunately today I have tested positive for coronavirus!! Authorities and doctors instructed to quarantine at home!! Feeling fine and wishing for the speedy recovery.”

Talking about her diagnosis, she had said, “I’ve taken a break from shooting for a few days since I was feeling under the weather, but I took the Covid test, it came in positive. I’m following my doctor’s medical advice religiously, and I’m hoping I get well soon. I have asymptomatic symptoms, but asymptomatic or symptomatic, once has to maintain good hygiene and a safe distance from everyone in both the cases. I’d advise everyone who came in close proximity with me to get themselves tested.”

Ssara essays the role of Devi Poulomi on popular TV show Santoshi Maa - Sunayein Vrat Kathayein. She rose to fame with the daily soap Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai. Later, she also bagged the winner’s trophy on the dance reality show Zara Nachke Dikha. She also participated in other reality shows such as Bigg Boss 4 and Nach Baliye 6.

