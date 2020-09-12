e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 12, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Ssara Khan assures fans she is ‘feeling fine, inshallah I will recover soon from this stupid virus’

Ssara Khan assures fans she is ‘feeling fine, inshallah I will recover soon from this stupid virus’

Ssara Khan assures her fans that she is recuperating well and feeling fine. She had revealed that she tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week but was asymptomatic.

tv Updated: Sep 12, 2020 15:43 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Ssara is currently in home quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus.
Ssara is currently in home quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus.
         

TV actor Ssara Khan, who recently tested positive for coronavirus, has shared an update with fans. She assured all that she was recuperating well.

Ssara posted a smiling picture of herself and worte, “Just to let u all know I m feeling fine and inshallah will recover soon from this stupid virus !!!I am blessed to have all ur wishes , love , care and support !!! #homequarantine #gocorona #rememberinurduas#blisss #blessed.”

 

 

Announcing that she had tested positive for the virus, Sara had written on Instagram, “Unfortunately today I have tested positive for coronavirus!! Authorities and doctors instructed to quarantine at home!! Feeling fine and wishing for the speedy recovery.”

Talking about her diagnosis, she had said, “I’ve taken a break from shooting for a few days since I was feeling under the weather, but I took the Covid test, it came in positive. I’m following my doctor’s medical advice religiously, and I’m hoping I get well soon. I have asymptomatic symptoms, but asymptomatic or symptomatic, once has to maintain good hygiene and a safe distance from everyone in both the cases. I’d advise everyone who came in close proximity with me to get themselves tested.”

Also read: Anuradha Paudwal’s son Aditya dies at 35, Shankar Mahadevan expresses condolences: ‘Just can’t come to terms with this’

Ssara essays the role of Devi Poulomi on popular TV show Santoshi Maa - Sunayein Vrat Kathayein. She rose to fame with the daily soap Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai. Later, she also bagged the winner’s trophy on the dance reality show Zara Nachke Dikha. She also participated in other reality shows such as Bigg Boss 4 and Nach Baliye 6.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
No carelessness till Covid-19 medicine is developed, urges PM Modi
No carelessness till Covid-19 medicine is developed, urges PM Modi
BSF finds cache of arms near Indo-Pak border in Punjab’s Ferozepur district
BSF finds cache of arms near Indo-Pak border in Punjab’s Ferozepur district
China hands over 5 Arunachal Pradesh youths 10 days after they went missing
China hands over 5 Arunachal Pradesh youths 10 days after they went missing
DGCA warns airlines over violations of in-flight norms after Kangana row
DGCA warns airlines over violations of in-flight norms after Kangana row
Changing Chinese positions on Ladakh
Changing Chinese positions on Ladakh
What Kangana Ranaut has said so far on joining politics
What Kangana Ranaut has said so far on joining politics
Kevin Pietersen predicts the winner of IPL 2020
Kevin Pietersen predicts the winner of IPL 2020
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In