Suits season 7 to be simulcast in India with US. Here’s when and where you can tune in

Legal dramedy Suits is all set to return to complete the remainder of its 7th Season. Indian fans will get to watch the series simultaneously with the US as the show will be simulcast in India and will air at 11 am from 29th March 2018.

The series follows the lives of hot shot lawyer duo Harvey Spector and Mike Ross will see the focus shifting to their relationships with other major characters in the show. While audiences speculate whether Harvey and Donna will get together, the remaining episodes of season 7 are also expected to showcase Mike and Rachel’s impending wedding. Five brand new episodes and a two-hour finale are expected to air.

Excited about the new season, Hashim D’Souza, Programming Head, English Entertainment, Viacom18 said, “The response to the mid-season finale of Suits was overwhelming. And now, with the second installment going on air this week, especially with the season premiering in India and the US at the same time, the excitement has only grown manifold. Our loyal viewer base across India is waiting in anticipation to the much-awaited return of season 7 starting March 29. This only gives us the impetus to offer more content that is edgy and unique in nature to keep our viewers involved and excited.”

Suits has been renewed for an eighth season. Joining the cast as a series regular starting Season 8 will be popular TV and Film star Katherine Heigl. The production of the new season is expected to start April 2018. The show will air on Comedy Central in India.

