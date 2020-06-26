Sumeet Vyas shares adorable pic of wife Ekta Kaul, son Ved: ‘I’m just comic relief for them

tv

Actor Sumeet Vyas has shared a heartfelt note for his wife Ekta Kaul as he posted a picture of his newborn with wife. Asserting that he will never be able to claim credit for his son turns out to be awesome, Sumeet wrote that he is just a comic relief for the mother-son team.

The picture shows Ekta holding the young child close to her heart. He wrote, “Don’t think i can ever take any credit if he turns out to be Awesome. I’m sure he will, coz she definitely is the most Awesome Mommy I’ve seen, after mine... They’re already a team and I’m just a comic relief in their routine... #EktaMaa#vedvyas.”

Sumeet and Ekta had their son earlier this month. Announcing the birth of the child, Sumeet had tweeted, “It’s a boy. Shall be called Ved. Mamma and Daddy are acting cliche... Smothering the child every few minutes.”

Sumeet had recently said about his new status as a father, “So far, it has been good and lovely. My wife Ekta (Kaul) and I, are discovering something new every day. I’m still quite clueless and so is she. We don’t know what the baby really wants when he cries. I hope I’m well equipped to help him out when he comes to me to discuss anything — emotional, financial or anything else. Also, one thing that I’d like him to learn from me is to never give up in any situation in life.”

.He also said, “I want to give a very philosophical point of view. He should have gratitude for what he has. I’ll teach him that no matter what one is going through, never take anything for granted – family, success, relationship or money. He should be ambitious but most importantly grateful.”

