Sunil Grover calls rumours of Kapil Sharma Show return ‘irritating’, teases something ‘in the web space’ instead

Actor-comedian Sunil Grover has once again sent his fans into tizzy with a cryptic tweet that he posted on Saturday. “Everything is going to come. Nothing is going to stay forever. So Just have gratitude. That is the key. And yes, laugh a lot. baaki ... mere husband mujhko…,” Sunil tweeted. Soon after his post went viral, speculations started that it might have something to do with him making a comeback on fellow comedian Kapil Sharma’s show.

On being contacted, Sunil quashed all the rumours and told us, “I don’t know why people are speculating this because my tweet doesn’t hint anything like that. There’s no truth in it at all. It’s not happening. Yes, fans comment on my tweet to come back but from those comments, you can’t make it speculative news.”

Everything is going to come. Nothing is going to stay forever . So Just have gratitude. That is the key. And yes, laugh a lot. 🙏 baaki ... mere husband mujhko... — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) September 15, 2019

The 42-year-old actor, who is busy dubbing of his new project, revealed, “There is something interesting that is coming up and I will be announcing it in a few days. It’s for the web space and I’m really looking forward to it. That’s all I can say.”

After a showdown with Kapil in March 2017, Sunil quit the show and ever since, he has not collaborated with Kapil again. Sunil even started his own show on the small screen that failed to make a mark. And rumours about the two coming together have been doing the rounds on social media for more than a year now. But Sunil sets the record straight once and for all. “It is all baseless and I don’t want to comment on it. It’s really irritating that these speculations arise out of nowhere. So when there’s something, I myself will reveal,” says Sunil, who was last seen in the Salman Khan-starrer Bharat.

We also contacted the channel for a comment, and a source also confirmed that there are no such talks going on. “There is no news of Sunil Grover’s comeback on Kapil’s show because Krushna Abhishek, who replaced Sunil in the show, has been very well received by the audience, and his character Sapna is well appreciated. So we are going to continue with that. Apart from Sapna, all the other characters are also doing very well,” says the source.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 19:51 IST