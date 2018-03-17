Sunil Grover is not joining Kapil Sharma’s new show, confirms with a tweet

Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover are, perhaps, two of the most popular faces on Indian television. However, ever since their infamous on-flight fight last year, the relationship has soured, with hardly any sign of a thaw.

This, despite the fact that there was some sort of a patch-up between them. Now that Kapil is set to return to the screen with his new series, Family Time with Kapil Sharma, there has been much speculation about Sunil’s return to the Kapil Sharma bandwagon.

However, nothing of that sort has happened. On Friday, Sunil tweeted to clear the air. He said that no one had contacted him, and after a long wait, he has signed up for another project.

“Bhai aap jaise kuch aur log bhi mujhse same poochte hain. Lekin mujhe iss show ke liye KOI call nahin aaya. Mera phone number bhi same hai. Intezar kar Ke ab maine kuch aur sign kar liya kal. Aap logon ki duaon se ek achhe project Ke sath juda hoon. Jaldi aapke samne Aata hoon,” he said in a tweet, replying to a user requesting him to join Kapil’s show.

After landing in several troubles — fight with Grover, low TRPs — Kapil Sharma took a long break, and is now set to return to your drawing rooms with Family Time With Kapil Sharma.

In August, last year, his programme The Kapil Sharma Show went off air. The channel, Sony Entertainment Television, cited Kapil’s bad health as the reason behind it, but bad TRPs were believed to be the real reason. The show was pulled out, months after Kapil’s mid-air fight with Grover, rumours of his drinking and a short stay at an ayurveda ashram to detox.

It appears the comedian has put it all behind him and the promos of his new show make fun of everything that happened in his life in 2017.

