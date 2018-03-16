Family Time With Kapil Sharma: 7 things you need to know about Kapil’s comeback show

After a much needed break, comedian Kapil Sharma is all set to return to your drawing rooms with his new comedy show, Family Time With Kapil Sharma. In August, last year, his programme The Kapil Sharma Show went off air. The channel, Sony Entertainment Television, cited Kapil’s bad health as the reason behind it, but bad TRPs were believed to be the real reason. The show was pulled off months after Kapil’s mid-air fight with co-actor Sunil Grover, rumours of his drinking and a short stay at an ayurveda ashram to detox.

It appears the comedian has put it all behind him and the promos of his new show make fun of everything that happened in his life in 2017. Now, when he has started shooting for his upcoming show, here’re the things you need to know about Family Time With Kapil Sharma.

1. Kapil’s old pals Kiku Sharda and Chandan Prabhakar will return in the new show. They were instrumental in making Comedy Nights With Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show a huge success. While Kiku had stayed with the comedian despite the fight with Sunil, Chandan left Kapil’s show after the fracas.

Latest pictures from the sets Of #FamilyTimewithKapilSharma 😍 RT if you can't wait to watch the show 💃@KapilSharmaK9 @ajaydevgn pic.twitter.com/L6GcRKidNM — Kapil Sharma FC (@KapilFans) March 15, 2018

2. Kapil Sharma wouldn’t be the only host of the host. He will be joined by Neha Pendse as co-host. This will be the first time Kapil will not be the solo host of his show.

3. Navjot Singh Sidhu is likely to join Kapil Sharma. The format of the show would be along the lines of The Kapil Sharma Show.

4. Ajay Devgn has been confirmed as the first celebrity guest on the show. Earlier, it was said that Kapil had to cancel the shoot for The Kapil Sharma Show with Devgn because the comedian wasn’t in the right frame of mind. A promo that has Kapil calling the actor makes fun of their last appearance, or the lack of it, together.

5. A popular video on social media suggests that Kapil Sharma is going to make a grand entry amid cheering from the audience. He will be singing RD Burman’s famous song Yamma Yamma from Shaan.

6. Family Time With Kapil Sharma is more like a game show where the participants will get prizes.

7. Sumona, who played Kapil Sharma’s wife on The Kapil Sharma Show, will also be playing an important role in the new show. However, her character hasn’t been revealed yet.