Sunil Grover posts new photo on Instagram, but all fans care about is seeing him on TV again

After selling vegetables by the roadside, Sunil Grover is now learning to play the tabla! OK, before his fans start wondering if the comedian is switching careers, let us assure you that he is doing all of these things only for his Instagram page.

Sunil posted a new picture on Wednesday, in which he can be seen trying his hands at playing the tabla in the company of other musicians. “Dhan Dhana Dhan,” he captioned the photo. The photo has several comments from his fans and almost all are begging him to return to television.

“Sir please kapil ko maaf krdo please show men a jao (Sir, please forgive Kapil and return to the show),” wrote a fan. “Without you, Kapil’s show is nothing,” wrote another. Some are still wondering what his new photos are about. “Ab yhe kya neya ho rha h....plzzz apne liye na shi km s km apne fans k bare m toh socho....kapil k sath kam kr lo na (What is all this? Please, if not for yourself, do it for your fans. Work with Kapil),” a fan wrote in the comments.

Dhan Dhana Dhan A post shared by Sunil Grover (@whosunilgrover) on Mar 27, 2018 at 12:02am PDT

The commenters here are referring to Kapil Sharma’s new show, Family Time With Kapil Sharma. The pilot of the show aired on Sunday and received negative responses from critics and fans alike.

Sunil and Kapil used to work together on The Kapil Sharma Show until Kapil allegedly physically abused him on a flight last year. Sunil and other cast members quit the show and TRPs took a nosedive. The show was soon cancelled by the channel citing Kapil’s ill health.

On being asked about Family Time, Sunil said on Twitter that he was never asked to join the show and has therefore signed another show. Kapil refuted his claims, called him a liar and said that he called Sunil ‘a hundred times’ and even went to his home but he wasn’t available.

Sunil will now reportedly be seen with Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde in a new show on IPL.

