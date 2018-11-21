Sunil Grover returns to television with Kanpur Wale Khuranas, shares first picture of the cast

Popular actor-comedian Sunil Grover is returning to the small screen with Star Plus show Kanpur Wale Khuranas. Sunil shared a picture of the show’s cast which includes Ali Asgar and Sugandha Mishra.

“Namaste from ‘Kanpur wale Khuranas’. They all are hoping to bring a smile on your face. Soon on Star plus,” he captioned a photo. The photo also features actor Kunal Kemmu but he may just be the first guest on the show and not a cast member.

Sunil, who is known for playing characters like Gutthi and Dr Mashhoor Gulati, says the fresh concept of the show interested him. “I am happy to be back on the small screen with a fresh concept. This character is unlike any I’ve played before and I am very excited to embark on this journey of entertaining my viewers.

“The show is sure to charm everyone alike with a theme that resonates with the viewers and keep them hooked onto their television screens at night,” Grover said in a statement. He gained popularity as Dr Mashoor Gulati on Kapil Sharma’s The Kapil Shama Show. The show was cancelled after a very public fight between the two in 2017.

Kapil reportedly physically abused Sunil on a flight, after which, the latter walked out of the show. Other cast members including Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakar also quit the show.

Sunil will also be seen in Salman Khan’s Bharat with Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani and others. He was recently seen in Vishal Bharadwaj’s Patakha, starring Radhika Madan and Sanya Malhotra.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 21, 2018 19:29 IST