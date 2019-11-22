Sunny Leone will add ‘namak’ in Ragini MMS Returns Season 2 with party song Hello Ji. Watch teaser

tv

In 2014, Sunny Leone featured in the song Baby Doll from Ragini MMS 2. Five years later, she is all set to recreate the magic in Ragini MMS Returns Season 2. She will feature in a special song, Hello Ji, which promises to add “chamak, dhamak and lots of namak” to the web series.

Sunny made the announcement by sharing a teaser on her Instagram account, and wrote, “Sunny ke bina #RaginiMMSReturns ?? No way!! I’m coming to double up those sexy thrills! #HelloJi, care to join me? ALT aur Zee pe mein aa rahi hu to add the chamak, dhamak and lots of namak!”

This comes after producer Ekta Kapoor shared a video on Instagram on Thursday, in which she poked fun at her own acting skills. In the short clip, Ekta was seen brainstorming with her top executives about how Ragini MMS Returns Season 2 will make a splash online. After some thinking, Ekta made a call to an unnamed “person who can break the internet”.

Hello Ji is composed by music director duo Meet Bros and sung by Kanika Kapoor. The song will be choreographed by Vishnu Deva.

Sunny said in a statement, “Having worked with Ekta before and having an absolute blast, the two of us knew that we’d definitely be working again... The two of us get along so well and this time we want to hit it out of the park. The song is extremely catchy. The visuals are very hip and cool. Everything about the song makes me elated to be a part of it.”

Ragini MMS Returns Season 2, which features real-life couple Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood in the lead roles, will revolve around a girls’ trip gone horribly wrong. The web series will begin streaming on ALTBalaji and Zee5 soon.

