e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 02, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 02, 2019

Sunny Leone is the most gorgeous and bravest superhero ‘this Halloween’. Watch video

Sunny Leone’s superhero saves the world from evil and douses fire as if she simply sucked it all. Check out the video here.

bollywood Updated: Nov 02, 2019 19:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sunny Leone is a superhero in this video.
Sunny Leone is a superhero in this video.
         

Sunny Leone has shared a new video in which she is seen as a superhero. The video opens with Sunny walking into what resembles a control room and soon, she takes us to the top of a building from where we can see an entire city burning. She jumps to rescue the city, does her work swiftly and calls for her supercar. While Sunny looks gorgeous in her black superhero suit, the VFX is rather amateurish and resembles a video game.

Hindustantimes

The actor jumps to rescue the city, does her work swiftly and calls for her supercar. Sunny’s superhero saves the world from evil and douses fire as if she simply sucked it all.

 

While Sunny looks gorgeous in the black getup, the VFX is rather amateurish and resembles a video game. Whether it is a film, or some other project is yet to be known. The YouTube description says it is produced by Suncity Media and Entertainment Pvt Ltd and Sunny Leone - Daniel Weber. While the music is credited to Daniel Weber and Ken Wallace, Sunny Rajani is named as the creative director.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan greets fans outside Mannat on his birthday with son AbRam. See pics

The video was flooded with fans praising Sunny. “Wow amazing trailer Amazing visual effects Amazing VFX with Amazing song with amazing actress sunny Leone you are looking Amazing superb cool,” wrote one user.

Hindustantimes

Another one wrote, “So gorgeous ma’am I love you so much.” A fan even recalled Matrix after watching the video and tweeted, “You seems like Total Hollywood matrix girl.”

Another fan tweeted, “Wow it’s amazing trailer Amazing visual effects Amazing VFX with Amazing song with amazing actress @SunnyLeone I just love this video my hotty you are looking damn gorgeous stunning sizzling cute Amazing superb cool outstanding in this avatar.”

Recently, Sunny came up with a unique idea for Halloween and dressed up as Frida Kahlo for the occasion. Her husband Daniel Weber also joined her for a Halloween celebration. Sharing their picture on Instagram, Sunny wrote, “Happy Halloween gouls and goblins!! Love Frida and Sid!!”

 

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 02, 2019 19:37 IST

tags
top news
Northeast India will be gateway to Southeast Asia: PM Modi in Bangkok
Northeast India will be gateway to Southeast Asia: PM Modi in Bangkok
Delhi cops and lawyers clash at Tis Hazari court, police van set ablaze
Delhi cops and lawyers clash at Tis Hazari court, police van set ablaze
Shiv Sena, BJP ready Plan B; Pawar curtails programmes, calls party leaders’ meet
Shiv Sena, BJP ready Plan B; Pawar curtails programmes, calls party leaders’ meet
On Delhi pollution, Angela Merkel makes a ‘good argument’
On Delhi pollution, Angela Merkel makes a ‘good argument’
Meet 19-yr-old boy who dismissed Rohit, Shikhar during India net session
Meet 19-yr-old boy who dismissed Rohit, Shikhar during India net session
KBC’s question on Rahul Gandhi attracts post from Tejasvi Surya. Here’s why
KBC’s question on Rahul Gandhi attracts post from Tejasvi Surya. Here’s why
Indian-origin man jailed for knife-point rape, robbery in UK
Indian-origin man jailed for knife-point rape, robbery in UK
‘Choose job for happiness not money’: ISRO chief K Sivan at IIT Delhi
‘Choose job for happiness not money’: ISRO chief K Sivan at IIT Delhi
trending topics
DelhiKartarpurSrinagarTerminator Dark FateAishwarya RaiRajkummar RaoThe Current WarVirat KohliIndia vs BangladeshShahid Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India News

Bollywood News