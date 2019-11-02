Sunny Leone is the most gorgeous and bravest superhero ‘this Halloween’. Watch video

bollywood

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 19:38 IST

Sunny Leone has shared a new video in which she is seen as a superhero. The video opens with Sunny walking into what resembles a control room and soon, she takes us to the top of a building from where we can see an entire city burning. She jumps to rescue the city, does her work swiftly and calls for her supercar. While Sunny looks gorgeous in her black superhero suit, the VFX is rather amateurish and resembles a video game.

The actor jumps to rescue the city, does her work swiftly and calls for her supercar. Sunny’s superhero saves the world from evil and douses fire as if she simply sucked it all.

Safety is just a call away this #Halloween!#Kore, not from this planet but ready to save the world from Evil



Kore: Suncity Media and Entertainment Pvt Ltd

Produced by @SunnyLeone and @DanielWeber99 pic.twitter.com/DKmk1Ia9fV — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) November 2, 2019

While Sunny looks gorgeous in the black getup, the VFX is rather amateurish and resembles a video game. Whether it is a film, or some other project is yet to be known. The YouTube description says it is produced by Suncity Media and Entertainment Pvt Ltd and Sunny Leone - Daniel Weber. While the music is credited to Daniel Weber and Ken Wallace, Sunny Rajani is named as the creative director.

The video was flooded with fans praising Sunny. “Wow amazing trailer Amazing visual effects Amazing VFX with Amazing song with amazing actress sunny Leone you are looking Amazing superb cool,” wrote one user.

Another one wrote, “So gorgeous ma’am I love you so much.” A fan even recalled Matrix after watching the video and tweeted, “You seems like Total Hollywood matrix girl.”

Another fan tweeted, “Wow it’s amazing trailer Amazing visual effects Amazing VFX with Amazing song with amazing actress @SunnyLeone I just love this video my hotty you are looking damn gorgeous stunning sizzling cute Amazing superb cool outstanding in this avatar.”

Recently, Sunny came up with a unique idea for Halloween and dressed up as Frida Kahlo for the occasion. Her husband Daniel Weber also joined her for a Halloween celebration. Sharing their picture on Instagram, Sunny wrote, “Happy Halloween gouls and goblins!! Love Frida and Sid!!”

First Published: Nov 02, 2019 19:37 IST