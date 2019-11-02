Shah Rukh Khan greets fans outside Mannat on his birthday with son AbRam. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 19:03 IST

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan emerged from his Bandra residence, Mannat, in Mumbai to greet fans once again on Saturday evening. His fans had gathered there to catch a glimpse of the actor and wish him on his 54th birthday.

The pictures from Shah Rukh’s home show him waving with his son AbRam. He is seen wearing a white T-shirt and denims. In a few pictures, Shah Rukh is also seen striking his signature pose with his arms wide open.

Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam joins him. ( Varinder Chawla )

Shah Rukh Khan strikes his signature pose. ( Varinder Chawla )

Shah Rukh Khan waves at fans. ( Varinder Chawla )

Earlier, Shah Rukh had appeared in his balcony to greet fans at midnight. Pictures from outside Mannat showed him waving to his fans as they cheer for him. With lot of flying kisses, he also expressed thankfulness for showering immense love and wishes on him.

Ever since his last release, Aanand L Rai’s Zero turned out to be a box office dud, Shah Rukh has been away from the big screen. He, has nonetheless, been making public appearances and even taking up projects for his production house.

Netflix recently releasedBard Of Blood that featured Emraan Hashmi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Viineet Singh in lead roles. Just a few days back, Shah Rukh featured on American TV host David Letterman’s talk show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. Shah Rukh talked at length about his family, his work and his superstardom on the show.

Talking about his journey, Shah Rukh had said, “I’m a lower middle class boy without his parents bound to the city of glamour and become a movie star. The world has showered me with their love. This happens in only dreams but I never thought of it. I haven’t believed it, I am still that Delhi boy.”

He also revealed he was all set to go back to Delhi when he saw the first rushes of Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman in 1992: “I found myself so ugly. I had such bad hair. I was doing such bad acting in front of Nana Patekar, Amrita Singh and Juhi Chawla. I took the late 4.15 am flight ticket that our producers used to get for us at 25 per cent off and went to the airport, thinking I can’t work in films.”

First Published: Nov 02, 2019 19:02 IST