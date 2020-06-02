e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 02, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Sushant Singh Rajput ‘didn’t look the part’ for Pavitra Rishta, Ekta Kapoor convinced channel his smile would win a million hearts

Sushant Singh Rajput ‘didn’t look the part’ for Pavitra Rishta, Ekta Kapoor convinced channel his smile would win a million hearts

Pavitra Rishta starred Suhsnat Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande as Manav and Archana as the lead couple.

tv Updated: Jun 02, 2020 14:54 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande played Manav and Archana in Pavitra Rishta.
Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande played Manav and Archana in Pavitra Rishta.
         

TV and film producer Ekta Kapoor has shared a memory from the days of her hit show Pavitra Rishta, which featured Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande as the lead couple. Ekta has revealed in her latest Instagram post that the channel wasn’t confident about Sushant playing the male lead before she convinced them about his smile doing the magic on screen.

Sharing a promo of the show on Instagram, Ekta wrote, “After being 35 of 50 slots we were out of top 50! This show was a chance @zeetv gave us based on a show #tirumatiselvum ! Wanted to cast a boy as lead who was doing second lead on our other show ! D creative in zee was adamant he dint look d part ! We@convinced them his smile wud win a million hearts.....and it did @sushantsinghrajput.”

 

Sushant replied to her, “And I’m forever grateful to you ma’am.” Ekta responded to his comment saying, “sushiiiii lobeeee u,” with several heart emojis. Sushant was the second male lead on the show Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil before he was selected for Pavitra Rishta.

Pavitra Rishta also featured Hiten Tejwani in one of its seasons. Reacting to the post, Hiten wrote, “Thank u Eks ..was fortunate and never in my dreams had u thought will be a part of it ..Thank u to all my coactors , technicians , and everyone associated with this show ..Thank u.”

Sushant and Ankita fell in love on sets of Pavitra Rishta. The two, however, ended their relationship after living together for several years. Sushant is now a known name in Bollywood after making his debut with Kai Po Che. He has delivered quite a few successful films such as Dhoni: The Untold Story and the more recent Chhichhore. He also made his digital debut with his 2019 film Drive that premiered on Netflix.

Also read: Danish Sabri reveals Wajid Khan’s trademark reaction if he missed his call: ‘You will miss me when I am no more’

Ankita too made her film debut with Kangana Ranaut film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi last year. She played the role of her close friend and aide Jhalkari Bai.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
At least 20 people killed in landslides in Assam’s Barak Valley
At least 20 people killed in landslides in Assam’s Barak Valley
Nisarga officially a cyclone now, expected to make landfall near Mumbai
Nisarga officially a cyclone now, expected to make landfall near Mumbai
‘Not random, aimed at self-reliant India’: PM Modi on policy announcements
‘Not random, aimed at self-reliant India’: PM Modi on policy announcements
LIVE: Sydney University study says Covid-19 could become seasonal
LIVE: Sydney University study says Covid-19 could become seasonal
How was Cyclone Nisarga set to hit Maharashtra, Gujarat named
How was Cyclone Nisarga set to hit Maharashtra, Gujarat named
Keep your mouth shut: Houston police chief tells Trump over George Floyd protests
Keep your mouth shut: Houston police chief tells Trump over George Floyd protests
Praying for everyone’s well-being, tweets PM Modi as Cyclone Nisarga approaches
Praying for everyone’s well-being, tweets PM Modi as Cyclone Nisarga approaches
Trump threatens to use military force to crush protests sparked by Floyd’s death
Trump threatens to use military force to crush protests sparked by Floyd’s death
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Lockdown 5.0Cyclone NisargaJAC 9th result 2020 live updateJharkhand Board 9th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In