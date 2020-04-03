Tahira Kashyap starts online series The Lockdown Tales to cheer people up during lockdown

tv

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 22:08 IST

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife and writer-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap on Friday started her series, The Lockdown Tales, to cheer up the mood of people amidst the coronavirus lockdown.

The stories depict emotions and moments from everyday lives of people and how they are affected by the lockdown. The video series will be shared by Tahira on her social media handle. She just posted her first lockdown tale, 6 Feet Durr.

“Storytelling has been a part of our culture and it has always fascinated me. Though we are living in tough times, let’s not let the lockdown lock our spirit. Unleashing the various characters and stories that have been brimming inside of me, I present to you this series called THE LOCKDOWN TALES. And the first story is 6 FOOT DUUR. Written and narrated by me. #TheLockdownTales. Packaged by @packuppictures,” Tahira wrote in an Instagram post.

“I’m really excited to bring these special stories from everyday life to the people out there. They are really simple stories about humanity but in complex times. I love writing and honestly without any agenda, these stories just started flowing. These lockdown tales are a mere moment or thought taken out from our lives and at times we just need to cherish that,” she said.

Apart from this, Tahira recently directed a short film titled Pinni, which features veteran actress Neena Gupta.

