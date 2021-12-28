Tandav: Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia’s character posters released, fans wants trailer to drop ‘ASAP’

tv

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 18:13 IST

Amazon Prime Video has released a few character posters for their upcoming Hindi series, Tandav. Starring Saif Ali Khan in the lead, the series will be a political drama by Ali Abbas Zafar.

The first poster shows Saif as a passionate leader, inspiring the masses to move with him. He is seen in a blue kurta with a grey jacket, surrounded by yellow and blue flags of perhaps his political party in the show. The text on the poster reads, “In politics, you share a relationship only with power.” A second poster shows veteran actor Dimple Kapadia in a sari, wearing a rudraksh mala on her neck. “Every player gets only one chance in politics,” it reads. A third poster features Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub and Kritika Kamra as two activists and a final poster features actor Sunil Grover with Saif behind him.

The show’s teaser was launched on December 17. After seeing the new posters, fans are excited for the show and are demanding a full-blown trailer. “Drop the trailer asap,” wrote one. “When is trailer coming,” wrote another.

The show is up for release on January 15. It also stars Amyra Dastur, Kumud Mishra, Sarah Jane Dias, Sandhya Mridul, Annup Sonii, Hitten Tejwani, Paresh Pahuja and Shonali Nagrani.

The nine-episode series is created and directed by Ali who also makes his digital debut with this series. The series promises to take viewers inside the closed, chaotic corridors of power and uncover the manipulations, charades as well as the dark secrets of people who will go to any lengths in pursuit of power.

Talking about the theme of Tandav, Ali Abbas Zafar said, “Through Tandav, we take audiences into the power-hungry world of politics. As you watch the show, you’ll realize that there is no right or wrong, there is no black or white; world of power is about the world of greys. I believe that content must be backed by credible performances and I am fortunate to have such heavy weights in the show. I’m excited that my debut as a creator-director in the digital domain is with Amazon Prime Video which will take this intriguing and gripping story of Tandav to millions across the world!”

