Tara actor Navneet Nishan on Alok Nath: I dealt with 4-year harassment by slapping the man

“Tara” star Navneet Nishan has supported Vinta Nanda’s allegations against Alok Nath while confirming the harassment she faced at the hands of the actor. Navneet said she empathises with the “terrible pain” Nanda has gone through. Without naming Nath, she said she also suffered because of this man’s “power trip”.

“I empathise with Vinta for the terrible pain she has gone through; it is unimaginable. I dealt with the four year harassment by slapping the man in question and it is done and dusted. “l suffered the loss of the show and was further shamed by the man through media and I endured that. I fought my battles there and then. I am immensely glad that the power trip and sexual dominance coming from this power is being called out. It is high time,” she told PTI.

The actor said she supports every woman and man who is standing up for herself/himself in the “Me too” movement. Nanda, in a lengthy Facebook post on Monday night, accused the “most Sanskaari person”, as Nath is known, of raping her more than once 19 years ago, the latest expose in the #MeToo movement sweeping India. She wrote, “He was an alcoholic, shameless and obnoxious but he was also the television star of that decade, so not only was he forgiven for all his bad behaviour but many of the guys would egg him on to be his worst. My lead female actor was being harassed by him. He would mess with her on the sets and everyone would be silent. When she complained to us, we decided to let him go.”

She explained how they had fired him from the show initially only to see the ratings soar, but because of a management change, he was brought back on board. She recalled, “I was invited to a party to this mans house, his wife, my best friend was out of town. It was usual for our group of friends from theatre to meet regularly so there was nothing unusual about my going to the party. As the evening flowed, my drinks were mixed and I began to feel strange. Then at around 2am I left his house. Nobody followed me or offered to drop me home, which was what was rather unusual. All I knew at the time was that I had to get home. I could sense it wouldn’t be right for me to stay there any longer. I started to walk home on the empty streets although the distance to my own house was long. Midway I was accosted by this man who was driving his own car and he asked me to sit in it and said he would drop me home. I trusted him and sat in his car. I have faint memory after that.”

(With inputs from PTI)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 09, 2018 15:40 IST