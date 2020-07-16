e-paper
Home / TV / Tejasswi Prakash responds to ‘childish and silly’ tag on Khatron Ke Khiladi: ‘I’m not that way in real life’

Tejasswi Prakash responds to ‘childish and silly’ tag on Khatron Ke Khiladi: ‘I’m not that way in real life’

Actor Tejasswi Prakash says she brought her childish side to fore on Khatron Ke Khiladi though she adds that she is not like that in real life.

tv Updated: Jul 16, 2020 17:29 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Tejasswi Prakash is seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi.
Tejasswi Prakash is seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi.
         

Actor Tejasswi Prakash, who was recently seen on Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi Fear Factor, has claimed she is not as “childish and silly” as she appeared on the reality show.

Speaking with Times of India, Tejasswi said, “I was the youngest among everyone there, so I behaved in a particular manner, which probably came across as childish and silly. But I’m not that way in real life. My friends are quite surprised and they tell me that people should know how mature you are in real life. Of course, I enjoyed portraying that childlike side of mine, so I have no regrets. I’m glad I did Khatron Ke Khiladi. So far people knew me more by my character names, but with Khatron Ke Khiladi, they now know me as Tejasswi.”

Asked if she’d participate in Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss, the actor told the daily, “Not really. I have been offered ‘Bigg Boss’ for the quite a few times. I think the first time I got the offer was when I was doing ‘Swaragini’. This year too I was offered the show, but right now, I would like to take up a fiction show. You have to do what you are here to do, which is acting. I’m primarily an actress. Of course, as they say, never say never. But, if given a choice, a fiction show is what I would like to do right now.”

Tejasswi had earlier told Hindustan Times that the finale episode for Khatron Ke Khiladi will be shot from July 15. “We’re told that they’re planning to go on floors tentatively on July 15. I don’t have any apprehensions in going back to work because I know the team will take care of our safety,” she had said. However, Karan Patel recently said that the shoot will begin July 20.

