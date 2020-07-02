Telugu TV actor Navya Swamy tests positive for Covid-19, stops shooting immediately

tv

Telugu television actor Navya Swamy, who has worked in popular soaps such as Naa Peru Meenakshi and Aame Katha, has tested positive for Covid-19. Upon getting her test results, she immediately stopped shooting for her show.

After experiencing a mild headache for 3-4 days, Navya got herself tested following the advice from a doctor. While she has quarantined herself, the cast and crew of the show have also undergone tests and have reportedly quarantined themselves.

“Last night, I cried a lot while going home and even until early in the morning. I couldn’t sleep. My mom is still crying. My phone was busy; I was talking to a lot of people. My Whatsapp was flooded with messages about the symptoms, treatment, and much more. It was chaotic. I was even feeling guilty that I put my co-stars and crew in trouble too,” Navya was quoted in a report by Times of India.

Navya also took to Instagram to share a video about her testing positive for Covid-19. She revealed that she’s been eating healthy and taking care of herself to build immunity.

Meanwhile, another television actor Boddu Prabhakar was recently tested positive and is currently under treatment.

