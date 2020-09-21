e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 21, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / “The Covid scare was the most difficult time of my life”

“The Covid scare was the most difficult time of my life”

Aamna Sharif talks about the time when her staff member tested positive and she took care of him; shares her experience of working in a Covid world.

tv Updated: Sep 21, 2020 14:13 IST
Kavita Awaasthi
Kavita Awaasthi
Mumbai
Aamna Sharif shot for her TV show, Kasauti Zindagi Kay, for over two months.
Aamna Sharif shot for her TV show, Kasauti Zindagi Kay, for over two months.
         

In mid-July, Aamna Sharif announced that one of her staff members had tested positive for Covid-19. Having been in contact with the member, the actor and her family took the test as well. They were thankful that they turned out negative. But the few days from testing to getting the results, were quite taxing on her, she says.

“It was one of the most difficult times of my life. Other than Parth (Samthaan, co-star of Kasauti Zindagi Kay) testing positive, my staff member who had been with me on the sets contracted the virus. He was staying with us and so it was scary for all of us. When he showed symptoms, we got him tested and later, got treatment for him as well. We were concerned for him and for us, too. Then we got tested, and thank God our results were negative. But, we were all very worried till the time our results came,” she says, adding, it is a situation that one has to live with but we also have to take the precautions.

 
View this post on Instagram

🧡 #feelkaroreelkaro

A post shared by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial) on

She recalls the time when she started shooting for her Ekta Kapoor TV daily and shares it was “extremely tough” to decide to go to shoot. “It took me a lot of time to agree. After being at home for months, psyching ourselves that we are not supposed to touch things or meet people, then going to the sets, looking at people in PPEs, was tough. I know that we can’t stay at home always as we have to step out ultimately but with all precautions. It took me a while to accept and work in a Covid world. I was anxious, nervous, scared and stressed but I adapted and worked around it though it was not easy” she says.

Sharif, who shot for her TV show for over two months, would sanitize everything she touched including her makeup room, makeup products and everything in her room on the sets. “Staff members would be in PPE suits all day. At times, it felt like a dream one would wake up from. Staying alert all the time, while on shoot, exhausted me. When I would reach home, I would take a bath, take steam, have kadha, dinner and just crash,” she signs off.

 
View this post on Instagram

🙏

A post shared by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial) on

tags
top news
Farm bills will empower farmers, says PM Modi amid opposition protests
Farm bills will empower farmers, says PM Modi amid opposition protests
8 Rajya Sabha MPs suspended over chaos on 2 farm bills: 10 points
8 Rajya Sabha MPs suspended over chaos on 2 farm bills: 10 points
10 killed in Bhiwandi house collapse, 4-yr-old among 19 survivors
10 killed in Bhiwandi house collapse, 4-yr-old among 19 survivors
PM Modi inaugurates highway projects, fibre scheme in Bihar
PM Modi inaugurates highway projects, fibre scheme in Bihar
In India-China military talks, 2 Indian lieutenant generals to hold fort
In India-China military talks, 2 Indian lieutenant generals to hold fort
‘If they stop being obsessed with me’: Kangana’s latest jibe at Sena govt
‘If they stop being obsessed with me’: Kangana’s latest jibe at Sena govt
Sehwag and Preity Zinta fuming after an umpiring howler in DC vs KXIP match
Sehwag and Preity Zinta fuming after an umpiring howler in DC vs KXIP match
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveAnurag KashyapIPL 2020Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 India TallyJEE 2020 admit cardRicha Chadha

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In