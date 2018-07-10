The intense Ghoul trailer has Radhika Apte pitted against supernatural forces. Watch video

Days after releasing the first Netflix India original series Sacred Games, the streaming giant has unveiled the first trailer of Indian horror series Ghoul that will begin streaming worldwide from August 24. Radhika Apte, who also plays an important role in Sacred Games, is seen in the lead role in Ghoul as well.

Based on an Arabic folk story, the series is set in a covert detention centre where a newly recruited interrogator, Nida (Radhika), who turned against her own father as an anti-government protestor discovers that some of the terrorists who are held are not from this mortal world. The one and a half minute long video is intense and scary.

The darker the past. The darker the future. Ghoul premieres 24 August 2018. pic.twitter.com/em81Sycb4q — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) July 10, 2018

All three episodes will be available at the same time to over 125 million Netflix members in 190 countries including India.

“Ghoul is a first in class, edge-of-your-seat horror series - that we are incredibly proud of. This is our second collaboration with Netflix (after Sacred Games) and yet another strong example of commitment towards high quality content. This is our second collaboration with Netflix (after ‘Sacred Games’) and yet another strong example of commitment towards high quality content,” director-producer Vikramaditya Motwane said.

Written and directed by Patrick Graham, the series will see Radhika Apte playing a major role alongside Manav Kaul. The series is produced by Blumhouse alongside Ivanhoe and India’s Phantom Films.

