The pandemic’s going nothing on altering Christmas for me. It’s the most special time of the year: Jennifer Winget

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 13:57 IST

The year, 2020, gave Jennifer Winget an opportunity to pause, reconnect and catch up on life. The actor, admits it has been a strange year, with monotonous days, which almost felt like it was never ending. “Thank God, we’re in December with a higher hope for the vaccine. This year has given us the much needed time to stop and really understand, rethink and reposition our priorities in life. It may have brought with it a lot of ugliness, hate and tears in the world and but we also saw an outpour of so much love and kindness and resilience,” she says, adding she spent time with family and her dog, indulged in painting which was de-stressing and therapeutic.

“Professionally, it definitely was an abrupt cut off from shoots and there must have been a huge impact and losses, especially for the support staff. But now slowly we are bouncing back. All in all, this year was an equalizer and humbled everyone,” states the Beyhadh actor.

Excited about Christmas, which she waits for all year, Winget feels it’s about time we all indulge in some much needed Christmas cheer. Having set up her X’mas tree, decor and lights, she has the staple yummies prepared too. “It’s a super special time for me with the warmth of family and friends, so with safety protocols in place, of course, we will all be eating, drinking and making merry. Sadly, due to the pandemic, I can’t have all my friends and family over, will play it by ear and have a virtual gathering as well. Not the best way to do it, but it’s better and safer for everyone this way. The emotion of Christmas doesn’t change as it’s the most special time of the year for me. There’s something different; nicer in the air that changes, I can’t really put a finger on it but that’s how I feel and the pandemic’s got nothing on altering that for me,” she signs off.