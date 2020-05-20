There are new actors who haven’t been paid for their year old work. It is heartbreaking: Nia Sharma

tv

Updated: May 20, 2020 21:15 IST

After TV actor, Manmeet Grewal of Aadat Se Majboor fame, committed suicide at his Mumbai residence on May 15 due to financial stress and lack of work, Nia Sharma spoke up about the issues actors face regarding getting payments on time from producers. In an Instagram post, she wrote, “Not that I knew him, but the news about his suicide owing to his financial crisis is disturbing!... I know many of my friends(Actors) that haven’t been paid since last year or more with rents and EMIs mounting, work this year clearly being halted indefinitely, everyone’s losing patience somewhere.” She adds that producers have bigger risks and problems but requested them to clear payments of actors who are struggling.

Talking about her views, the Jamai Raja actor says, “It is quite a bad situation out there. Forget the 90 day rule for payment, I know of new actors who haven’t been paid for their year old work. It is heartbreaking.

The lockdown is for the safety of everyone but now the situation is taking a turn for worse and creating panic among many people. I know of actors who are living in rented apartments, have EMIs and can’t pay for them as they haven’t been paid their dues. There are so many people including my co-star Vineet Raina, and his post was so hard-hitting that it resonated with me. He wrote about how he wasn’t paid for his earlier acting roles and it is a fact that actors payments are delayed. If I am not in a bad situation doesn’t mean that people are not.”

She admits she has made peace with the scenario that she has not been shooting for 2 months and it feels “trivial and selfish” in the light of the conditions of so many people out there, to talk about when the shoots will resume. “There are so many poorly faring serials that have been shut overnight, without closure. That is fair as you can’t be waiting for months for things to go back to normal and then revive a show that wasn’t working. There are so many companies and production houses that have shut and producers have a lot at stake. We are no where close to shooting but when we do, there will be a huge struggle to get good ratings,” she says.