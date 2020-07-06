There is a lot of pressure and competition about being on social media: Jannat Zubair

tv

With the social media platform Tik Tok being banned by the Indian government, a number of young celebs have lost their huge fan following. But they aren’t distressed or disappointed about that. One of them is actor Jannat Zubair, who had over 28 million followers on Tik Tok, says, “I support the government’s ban and I am not really feeling bad about it. In fact, I have been on the platform for a while but I would post on and off and it’s only since the lockdown that I started posting often. And I am on other platforms where my fans can interact with me and catch up on my videos and get updates on me.”

The platform got a lot of hype in the last few years and every celebrity wanted to be on Tik Tok. Zubair admits that “it had a different audience and people loved the videos the most”. Talking about her experience of being on social media, she says, “Social media is wonderful but being a public figure, one has to face things/ comments on platforms sometimes as people often judge you for what you said or didn’t say. It is a never-ceasing pressure but other than that the love I have got from followers on my various handles has been splendid.”

She adds, “Today, there is a lot of pressure and competition about being on social media, especially in teenagers and collegiates. Everyone wants to increase their followers and expect a lot of likes on their posts. It is also about peer-pressure and that can sometimes affect people badly. I think there is a life beyond social media and while some people think having millions of followers is enough but the people in your real life matter more. There is a life beyond like, followers and comments. People should understand that a balance is a must because when you need help in real life, its your family and friends who will be there for you.”