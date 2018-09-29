There is no bigger certificate than audience appreciation: Mohan Joshi

Veteran actor Mohan Joshi and actor-director Shrirang Godbole share a very strong bond on and off screen. The duo have been friends for several years and have been working together for a while. Joshi admits that he is invariably a part of Godbole’s projects, especially television shows. This year too, Joshi is a part of Godbole’s latest serial, which is inspired by Pu La Deshpande’s Tee Phulrani.

Talking about his equation with Godbole, Joshi says, “Ranga (that’s what he is fondly called in the industry) has a sharp eye and great vision for stories. All the films and shows that he does have calibre and somehow I am cast in it. We understand each other really well. He has always helped me out by managing my time and adjusting as per my schedule. I do television, films and theatre simultaneously. And, he has been really gracious by accommodating me.”

Joshi adds that the shows helmed by Godbole have well etched and designed characters. And that is why he enjoys being a part of them. “Having said that, there is always scope for growing with the character. As an actor, I am open to experiments and still feel I have so much to do. I don’t think I have done anything exceptional till now,” adds the Home Sweet Home actor.

A director’s actor, Joshi picks his projects purely on the basis of the story line. He likes to let the director decide on the character graph and more. “I don’t break my head while working on a film or a show. The director is capable enough to bring out the best in all. So, why should I bother with anything?” he says.

His film with Subodh Bhave, Pushpak Viman received great feedback from the audience, and Joshi feels that it was his relatable character that did the trick. “There is no bigger certificate than audience appreciation. I have had people who came to me and expressed their love after they watched the film.”

