Home / TV / TV actor Ansh Bagri tests Covid-19 positive: ‘I feel weak, and have mild fever’

TV actor Ansh Bagri tests Covid-19 positive: ‘I feel weak, and have mild fever’

Confirming that he has tested positive for coronavirus, Ansh Bagri says he us fortunate to be away from his family at such a time.

tv Updated: Oct 01, 2020 17:35 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Ansh Bagri has tested positive for Covid-19.
Ansh Bagri has tested positive for Covid-19.
         

TV actor Ansh Bagri, recently seen in Dil Toh happy Hai Ji, has tested positive for Covid-19 and has confirmed the news, adding that he is glad he is living away from sister and mother at a time when he has been diagnosed with a virus that spreads easily.

Confirming his diagnosis, Ansh told Times of India, “I fell ill around six days ago and immediately consulted my family doctor. He prescribed some medicines and also asked me to undergo the test for coronavirus. On Tuesday, I got the test result, which came in positive. I feel weak, and have mild fever and diarrhoea. I have been in isolation since the day I became unwell. I have been taking all precautions. Fortunately, I am in Mumbai, away from my mother and sister.”

Ever since TV shootings resumed late June, many actors and crew members have tested positive for the virus. On Thursday, actor couple Priyanka Kalantari and Vikas Kalantari also confirmed their diagnosis.

Also read: Bigg Boss 14: Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan, Sidharth Shukla give a peek into premiere episode of Salman Khan’s show

Recently, actors Zarina Wahab, Ssara Khan, Himansh Kohli, Arjun Kapoor, Himani Shivpuri, Malaika Arora Rajeshwari Sachdev, Parth Samthaan, Rajesh Kumar and Mohena Kumari Singh had also tested positive for the virus. Many of them are now fully recovered.

