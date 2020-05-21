TV actor Ashiesh Roy wants to be discharged as he can’t afford hospital bills: ‘Can’t continue staying here even if I were to die’

tv

TV actor Ashiesh Roy has requested the hospital to discharge him as he does not have any money left to pay the bills. The actor, who recently sought financial help via Facebook, is in a Mumbai hospital and has been undergoing dialysis.

Ashiesh told Times of India in an interview, “I was already facing a money crunch and the situation has worsened owing to the lockdown. I had savings of Rs 2 lakh, which I spent during the first two days of being hospitalised. First, I was tested for Covid-19, which cost me around Rs 11,000, followed by other expenses. I spent around 90,000 on a single round of dialysis. I have to undergo a treatment, which will cost me Rs 4 lakh, but I don’t have the money to pay for it. So, I want to go back home, as I can’t afford the treatment. I am seeking financial aid from people so that I can clear my medical bills to get discharged. I can’t continue staying here even if I were to die tomorrow.”

Ashiesh’s co-star Sooraj Thapar had said earlier, “Asheish has been wanting to sell off his 2 BHK flat to take care of his medical expenses, but that’s not easy in the current scenario and will take time.”

Ashiesh had earlier said, “I don’t have money. I had Rs 2 lakh which I gave to the hospital because within two days, the bill that was given to me amounted to that much. Right now, I don’t have a single penny. People are coming forward to help me, they are calling up and telling me, let’s see what happens. Because of the pandemic I am kept in a special ward which is costly. My dialysis happens on some other floor and it goes on for 4 hours. There are medicines, injections which are costly.”

Ashiesh has worked in several popular shows including Sasural Simar Ka, Remix, Burey Bhi Hum Bhale Bhi Hum and Jeannie Aur Juju. He has also acted in films including Home Delivery and MP3: Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar

