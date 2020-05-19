Sasural Simar Ka actor Ashiesh Roy says he’s in ICU and ‘very ill’, asks for ‘money for dialysis’

tv

Updated: May 19, 2020 12:41 IST

TV actor Ashiesh Roy, who has featured in shows such as Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Sasural Simar Ka and Bymokesh Bakshi, took to Facebook to ask for financial help. He also revealed that he is very unwell and in ICU.

In two brief posts on Facebook, he wrote, “Am in the içù...vêřý ill.diàlysìs”. In a follow-up post, he wrote, “Need urr diagent moneyfor dialysis.”

The posted attracted a lot of comments, many wishing him speedy recovery while others asking him to send in details (presumably for financial help). Among those who wished him well was actor Anup Soni who wrote: “Oh...Take care Ashish... Praying for your speedy recovery...”. Filmmaker Vinta Nanda also enquired about him, and wrote in the comments section “Where are you?”

On his second post, a number of people replied, asking for details. A person called Conica Halder, writing on behalf of Asheish, replied and said, “On behalf of Ashiesh Roy....thanks to all my friends all over for the goid wishes” and gave bank account details.

Also read: Shefali Jariwala says she was paid Rs 7000 for Kaanta Laga, reveals her father was ‘completely against it’

Ashiesh, it appears, has had health issues in the past too. About a year back, Vinta had written on Facebook that he was in ICU. She had written: “URGENT: Ashiesh Roy I’m told by Promita Mukherjee is in #ICU at #CriticareHospital in #Juhu. Does anybody have contact with his family? Please connect with Promita.Cine & TV Artistes’ Association Amit Behl Odie Khan Suneel Sinha.” Ashiesh had suffered a paralytic attack last year and had to be rushed to a hospital. He had also been operated upon for a blood clot in his brain in August 2018.

Follow @htshowbiz for more