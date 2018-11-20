TV actor Chahatt Khanna accuses estranged husband Farhan Mirza of sexual, physical abuse

TV actor Chahatt Khanna of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain fame has accused her estranged husband Farhan Mirza of sexual abuse. Married to Farhan (son of Bollywood writer Shahrukh Mirza) since 2013, the actor filed a divorce case over a month ago. The estranged couple has two daughters together, Zohar and Amaira. The actor spoke about her marriage in an interview to Times of India, accusing him of sexual and mental abuse.

Sharing her account, Chahatt told the daily that she once experienced pain in her breasts and pleaded her husband to take her to a doctor. While her repeated requests went in vain, she added, “Without showing any concern for my health woes, he told me that he wanted to have sex with me and made sure that he did. That’s when I felt that he wouldn’t care even if I died.”

The actor also said, “It was not just sexual abuse, I went through financial and mental abuse, too. The atmosphere in the house was driving me crazy. He would accuse me of prostitution and having an affair with a co-actor. He would make surprise visits on the set of my show (Qubool Hai) and create a fuss when I had to hug or even hold hands with my co-actor on screen. Once, he threw a fit after I received an invite for the same co-actor’s housewarming party; he concluded that I was dating him.”

The actor has also claimed that her husband doubted that their daughters were his and often manhandled her during their fights. She also shared how she was highly malnourished during her second pregnancy and was asked to leave the house four days after her delivery. She added that since Farhan often threatened to commit suicide, it became very difficult for her to walk out of their marriage.

First Published: Nov 20, 2018 15:37 IST