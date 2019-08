TV actor kills daughter, commits suicide, financial difficulties suspected

tv

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 11:04 IST

A 40-year-old woman allegedly strangulated her teenage daughter and then hanged herself in Kalwa area of the city on Friday, Thane Police said.

The suicide note purportedly written by the woman, Pradnya Parkar, said she was under extreme stress and hence she killed her daughter Shruti (17) and was going to kill herself.

Also read: Pak woman yells at Priyanka Chopra, the actor’s response is Grace itself

Preliminary reports suggested that Parkar, who worked in the Marathi TV industry, was not getting much work these days and her husband too was facing problems in his business, said senior police inspector Shekhar Bagde. The incident apparently took place between 8 and 9 this morning when her husband had gone to the gym.

On return, he found the door of the flat locked from inside. When it was broken open, the bodies of Pradnya and Shruti, who studied in Class 12, were found. Further probe is on.

A Mumbai Mirror report quoted a police officer as saying, “We think a financial crisis led to the murder-suicide, but a probe is under way. She said no one else should be blamed for this.”

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 11, 2019 11:04 IST