TV actor Pari Choudhary changes her name to Priyanka, says ‘Destiny might have something better in store’

tv

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 15:58 IST

TV actor Pari Choudhary has changed her name to Priyanka Choudhary, at the behest of a numerologist. Claiming destiny may have better things in store for her if she changes her name, Pari has said she finds giving retakes very challenging. Pari is currently seen on the TV show, Gathbandhan.

A Times of India report quoted Pari as saying, “I have done a lot of good work with my current name, but sometimes, one does feel that destiny might have something better in store. With new domains of work opening up for actors, I hope that my career will do better.”

“I find giving multiple retakes of the same shot from different angles more challenging. It can be difficult to enact the scene with the same honesty and energy each time. But as they say, the toughest of challenges make you grow the most, and that’s what has happened to me as well,” she added.

Also read: Taapsee Pannu on Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel: ‘Both of them love me, they give me so much time and attention’

Pari joins the league of Bollywood actors Rani Mukerji, Kartik Aaryan, Ajay Devgn, Rajkummar Rao, and the likes who have also changed their names owing to their belief in numerology.

Rajkummar Rao was earlier Rajkumar Yadav but he changed his name in 2013. He told about the change to IANS, “Yeah, my mother has asked me to keep it that way, and they are very adamant that I keep it like this. I thought why not try it. And I always wanted to keep my surname as Rao because Yadav or Rao is the same surname in Haryana. I thought if you have to add one extra ‘M’, this is the time to add Rao also.”

Ajay Devgn, whose real name is Vishal, revealed recently, “I’ll tell you why (I changed my name to Ajay). In 1991, a couple of actors with the name Vishal were being launched. One of them was Manoj (Kumar) saab’s son. There was major confusion. One of us had to change our name. So I did!”

Follow @htshowbiz for more