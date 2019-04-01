TV actor Shaheer Sheikh apologises to ex-girlfriend Ayu Ting Ting, thanks her for ‘gifting closure’

TV actor Shaheer Sheikh has apologised to his former girlfriend Ayu Ting Ting during a stage performance in Indonesia and Indonesian TV has been running clips of the actor, according to reports. After the on-stage apology, Shaheer also posted an emotional note on Instagram, thanking Ayu for forgiving him. The two dated for four months in 2015 after they met on the sets of an Indonesian reality show.

Acknowledging that they have moved on, Shaheer told Ayu that it’s been a long time that they have not met or spoken to each other and added that he wanted to say sorry for making her feel bad, according to a report. He also said he didn’t mean to hurt her, and if he did, he was sorry. An overwhelmed Ayu said that she has forgiven him and the duo then hugged and danced to a few romantic numbers.

Also read: Akshay Kumar trains daughter Nitara in new workout video, advises everyone to ‘start young’. Watch

Later, Shaheer shared an emotional post on Instagram where he posted a beautiful picture with Ayu and wrote, “I guess to have a clear heart we need to accept, forgive and be forgiven. Thank you for forgiving me and gifting me closure. Thank you. @ayutingting92” Ayu was quick to respond to the post and wrote, “See u soon @shaheernsheikh”

In an interview with The Times of India in January 2016, Shaheer had opened up about his break-up with Ayu. He had said, “Even though she spoke English, we could hardly understand each other’s emotions. People around also tried to influence us. They were against me dating her as she was a single mother. Misunderstandings snowballed into bigger issues. Sometimes, things don’t work out when they aren’t meant to be.”

Shaheer is currently seen in the lead role in TV show Daastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali starring Sonarika Bhadoria as the female lead. He stars opposite Rhea Sharma in another TV show, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. He has also worked in shows such as Kya Mast Hai Life, Jhansi Ki Rani, Navya..Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal and Mahabharat.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 01, 2019 14:21 IST