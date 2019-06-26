Typewriter teaser: Sujoy Ghosh’s Netflix series is here to distract you till Sacred Games

Netflix India on Wednesday released the first teaser for Typewriter. Directed by filmmaker, producer, and screenwriter Sujoy Ghosh, the mystery-thriller series, Typewriter is a haunted house tale set in the Bardez Villa, in Goa.

Filmed on location in Goa, the series features Paulami Ghosh, Samir Kochar, and Purab Kohli in lead roles, and as the child ghost hunters, Arna Sharma as Sam, Aaryansh Malviya as Nick, Milkail Gandhi as Gablu, and Palash Kamble as Bunty.

The five-episode series revolves around a haunted house in Goa and a group of young, wannabe ghost hunters determined to capture the ghost that plague a notorious home in their neighbourhood. When a new family moves into the haunted home, the gang finds it difficult to balance the demands of school and chores with the renewed urgency to solve the mystery. What follows is the story of how these five kids try to capture the ghost of Bardez Villa, all the while balancing school and staying out of trouble.

Typewriter is slated for a July 19 release. Netflix India’s most recent original series was the dystopian drama Leila, starring Huma Qureshi. Fans are also excited for the second season of Sacred Games, which will arrive in August, after Typewriter, according to recent reports.

First Published: Jun 26, 2019 13:32 IST