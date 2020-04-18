Urvashi Dholakia’s word of advice amid Covid-19 crisis: Rather than aggravating problems, let’s help each other

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 15:04 IST

In such a time of crisis, actor Urvashi Dholakia recently expressed her concern regarding how sky-rocketing price of vegetables could lead to hunger issues for several people.

In a strongly worded tweet, Dholakia recently questioned the rising price of essentials.

Are we supposed to help each other or kill each other ?? ₹150/- per kg for vegetables!! That’s insane @OfficeofUT @AUThackeray #juhumarket @Dev_Fadnavis @dhruvwadhwa #cheats #loot #mumbai virus may not kill us but hunger surely will kill everyone! — Urvashi Dholakia (@Urvashi9) April 3, 2020

Talking to us, the actor explains, “We’re constantly discussing ki yeh sahi hai, yeh galat hai. Come to think of it, how are we trying to balance this whole situation out? Just because I’m an actor, it doesn’t mean I can afford such high rates. Let’s consider the whole practicality behind the situation.”

Dholakia says she felt it was the need of the hour to highlight how people are looting others. “Times like these need all-round cooperation. Rather than aggravating problems for others, should we not help them? I tagged some important people because they’re the people we’ve chosen, so they would be able to help,” asserts the 40-year-old.

Meanwhile, Dholakia is enjoying some quality time at home with family, especially with her twin sons, Kshitij and Sagar. Their funny videos have been gaining attention. She has also launched her online chat show.

“Amid the stress, we need to laugh for a few seconds. That’s what we’re also trying to do… To be honest, after my Bigg Boss stint in 2012-13, I had consciously decided to give more time to family, so this lockdown isn’t affecting much,” says Dholakia, who is both “happy and proud” that her shows Dekh Bhai Dekh and Shaktimaan are being re-run on TV.

