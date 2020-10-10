Urvashii Dholakia says she is now Covid free: Till the time I did not come out victorious, I did not want to speak about it’

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 12:31 IST

Television actor Urvashii Dholakia has revealed that she had tested positive for novel coronavirus but is now “Covid free.” The actor said that she did not want to speak about it till the time she came out victorious.

The note on her Instagram account read, “Not only have I been out of action for the last 25 days, but they have also been quite a roller coaster ride for me on the health front! I chose to keep quiet about the matter for the simple reason because this was a fight I had to fight with immense strength needed, and till the time I did not come out victorious I did not want to speak about it. Though I have recovered now and want to let everyone know that I am now COVID FREE It was a tough period but I managed to sail through the obstacle, and I am now thriving with positive energy once again! It was another challenging battle fought and overcome thanks to the grace of God! Urvashii Dholakia.”

Several of her fans and friends took to the comments section to react to the news. Ekta Kapoor dropped heart emojis to the post; Sourabh Raaj Jain wrote, “U r a fighter inside out.” Actor Nirmal Soni commented, “More power to you @urvashiidholakia.”

Urvashii had been regularly posting happy pictures of herself from her room on Instagram all these days but did not mention about her coronavirus infection. She had once shared a collage of her pictures from her bedroom and captioned it, “Sundays are all about get up, look outside the window, think, eat and go back to sleep.”

The actor recently got a new haircut and flaunted her bangs on the picture sharing website. A week back, she had also shared a video from her salon session.

