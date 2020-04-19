Uttar Ramayan returns to TV, actor Swwapnil Joshi shares how playing Kush was his first acting job

tv

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 12:28 IST

With all episodes of Ramayan done, Doordarshan is now bringing back the reruns of its epilogue series, Uttar Ramayan. The show chronicled the story of Ram’s sons Luv and Kush as they spent childhood with their mother Sita in the forest.

Actor Swwapnil Joshi, who played Kush on the show, talked about it on Twitter. “My first ever role. KUSH!!!! After the grand success of #Ramayan, Now @DDNational will telecast Luv Kush’s #UttarRamayan On air from 19th April, 9 pm,” he wrote in his tweet. Swwapnil Joshi also tagged Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia in his tweet, who played Ram and Sita, respectively. Dipika even replied to his tweet saying ‘Jay Shree Ram ! @swwapniljoshi , Nice’. Swappnil wrote back, “Mataji....Pranaam!”

Not just Ramayan, Swappnil was also a part of another mythological series. He played the titular role in Ramanand Sagar’s another production, Krishna. A fan commented on Swwapnil’s post saying, “I think your most memorable role as a child was that of Lord Krishna. When I think of little Krishna, I think of you & for the grown up version, it’s Nitish Bharadwaj.” Another wrote, “Can’t Wait To Watch It From Tomorrow.”

Ramayan aired in 1987-1988, and is created, written, and directed by Ramanand Sagar. The show was a television adaptation of the Indian Hindu epic of the same name. The show was a game-changer for Indian television, hooking the nation to the show. Apart from Ram and Sita, Lakshman was played by Sunil Lahiri, and Hanuman by late Dara Singh. It also featured Sanjay Jog, late Vijay Arora, Sameer Rajda, late Mulraj Rajda and late Lalita Pawar.

