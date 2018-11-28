Vishal Bhardwaj to direct Netflix’s adaptation of Salman Rushdie’s award-winning novel Midnight’s Children

Noted Bollywood director Vishal Bhardwaj will be directing the Midnight’s Children web series for Netflix. The web streaming portal made the announcement on Twitter, “We’re excited to announce that @VishalBhardwaj will be the showrunner for Midnight’s Children, the series, which will stream exclusively on Netflix.”

The web series will be based on Salman Rushdie’s famous novel with the same name. The book traces the transition of India from the British rule to an independent nation as it tells the story of Saleem Sinai, who is born at the stroke of midnight on 15 August, 1947. The writer won 1981 Booker Prize, the Best of the Booker twice - in 1993 and 2008, and the James Tait Memorial Prize for the book.

In an interview to Deadline, Bhardwaj said, “The opportunity to translate one of the greatest works of literature in a medium that is accessible to millions of people around the world is incredible, and I’m delighted to partner with Netflix in bringingMidnight’s Children to life on screen. I’m confident that taking this quintessentially Indian epic that transcends generations and genres, combined with the production values and creative freedom that Netflix offers, will contribute to an unforgettable series that is Indian at heart and global in reach.”

Talking about the noted filmmaker, Simran Sethi, Director-Creative International Originals for Netflix had said, “The scope and scale of Midnight’s Children can only be translated by a creator with an expansive vision, depth of storytelling, and a nuanced knowledge of bringing characters to life. We couldn’t have imagined anyone other than Vishal Bhardwaj as the showrunner on this series and are honoured that he will steer the project.”

Bhardwaj is known for his critically acclaimed films such as Ishqiya, Maachis, Godmother, Omkara, Kaminey, Haider. His last film was Rangoon that had Kangana Ranaut as the female lead besides Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

