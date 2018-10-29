Vishal Bhardwaj points out error in National Anthem, tells I&B ministry it pains ears and soul

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj on Monday wrote on Twitter that a version of the National Anthem played before a movie had glitches that caused his ears and soul to hurt. The director requested the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting to correct the problem.

“Heard our national anthem produced by @Films_Division and @MIB_India during @MumbaiFilmFest. There is a technical glitch at ‘Gahe Tav Jai Gaatha’, seems to be a sound transfer issue. Goes off tune and hurts ear and soul. Can @MIB_India please get this rectified?” Vishal tweeted.

The Supreme Court earlier this year accepted the government’s suggestion that playing the National Anthem before a film screening at cinema halls should not be made mandatory. Several theatre chains continue to play the National Anthem, however.

A debate about the necessity of playing the National Anthem ahead of films ensued, which led to several industry names taking stands on the matter. “Some people are of the opinion that standing up for the national anthem should not be made mandatory, but for me, standing up for the national anthem shows the upbringing of that person,” said actor Anupam Kher in October, 2017.

Vishal’s most recent release was the satire Pataakha, starring Radhika Madan and Sanya Malhotra. The film was seen as a welcome return to form for the filmmaker, who previous release, the big-budget, star-studded Rangoon, was a major box office dud. His next film is rumoured to star Irrfan Khan and Deepika Padukone, which is expected to go on floors in the next few months, subject to Irrfan’s health.

