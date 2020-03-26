e-paper
Voice actor behind Bob The Builder, William Dufris loses battle with cancer

William Dufris, who is best known as the voice actor behind Bob The Builder, has died of cancer.

tv Updated: Mar 26, 2020 20:04 IST
Indo Asian News Service, Los Angeles
Bob The Builder voice actor William Dufris has died.
William Dufris, widely known as the voice of the popular cartoon character Bob The Builder, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 62.

His partners at Pocket Universe Productions, the company he co-founded, confirmed the news via Twitter: “We are heartbroken to announce that the co-founder of @pocketplot and the director of EC Comics Presents... The Vault of Horror, William Dufris, has died from cancer.”

 

Dufris voiced Bob the Builder in the US and Canada for nine seasons of the TV show, Bob The Builder, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Dufris began his career on the radio in London and at one point featured as Peter Parker in an audio Spider-Man drama. He voiced Bob The Builder in 75 episodes before he was replaced by comedian Greg Proops in 2006.

He also featured in the kids show Rocky And The Dodos, and in anime movies like X and Lupin III.

