Watch Glenn Weiss’ shocking wedding proposal to girlfriend during speech that won the Emmys

At the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards Glenn Weiss, a director and producer, won the Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special trophy and used acceptance speech to propose his girlfriend, Jan Svendsen.

He bagged the trophy for helming the 90th Academy Awards earlier this year.

Weiss asked Svendsen to come up to the stage and he began talking about his mother, who he said tragically passed only two weeks ago.

Glenn Weiss is winner of the award for outstanding directing for a variety special for The Oscars. Jan Svendsen and he pose in the press room after getting engaged at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, September 17, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The happy couple - Glenn Weiss and Jan Svendsen pose backstage. (REUTERS)

Svendsen joined him onstage, and he presented her with a ring.

“Jan, you’re the love of my life, and my mom was right, never let go of your sunshine. You wonder why I don’t like to call you my girlfriend? Because I want to call you my wife. I want to put this ring on your finger in front of all of these people and in front of my mom and your parents watching from above. Will you marry me?” he said.

She replied with a “yes”.

Sealed with a kiss: Glenn Weiss with Jan Svendsen. (REUTERS)

Glenn Weiss proposes to Jan Svendsen. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Later in the ceremony, when The Americans star Matthew Rhys claimed the trophy for Lead Actor in a Drama, he quipped that his girlfriend and fellow nominee Keri Russell said, “‘If you propose to me, I will punch you clean in the mouth.’”

First Published: Sep 18, 2018 11:44 IST