With Meghan Markle’s exit, Katherine Heigl joins Suits. See her first look

The Ugly Truth actor Katherine Heigl is joined everyone’s favourite legal drama, Suits. The actor will join the star cast after the exit of princess-to-be, Meghan Markle and Patrick J Adams.

Heigl shared her first look from Suits as she joins the show as a series regular in season eight. The 39-year-old actor will play the role of Samantha Wheeler and her character will make its debut by the end of the season.

“Day 2 on the set of Suits getting my hands wrapped for a kickboxing scene. My character is no shrinking violet! She’ll kick your a** in the ring and in the courtroom! Love playing a girl with gumption!” Heigl wrote on Instagram alongside a photo from the sets.

Day 2 on the set of @suits_usa getting my hands wrapped for a kickboxing scene. My character #SamanthaWheeler is no shrinking violet! She’ll kick your a#* in the ring and in the courtroom! Love playing a girl with gumption! #AnythingYouCanDoICanDoBetter #GirlsWithGumption pic.twitter.com/SR2Hd9Gd8o — Katherine Heigl (@KatieHeigl) April 10, 2018

Heigl is one of three new series regulars for the eighth season and will work alongside Dule Hill (Alex Williams) and then also Amanda Schull (Katrina Bennett).

Suits airs on Comedy Central every Thursday in India.

