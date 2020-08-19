e-paper
Democrats nominate Joe Biden as candidate for US Presidential Elections 2020

Democrats nominate Joe Biden as candidate for US Presidential Elections 2020.

us-elections-2020 Updated: Aug 19, 2020 08:18 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden.
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden.(REUTERS)
         

The Democratic Party nominated Joe Biden as their presidential candidate for the November election, making his challenge to incumbent President Donald Trump official.

The moment marked a political high point for Biden, who had sought the presidency twice before. He tweeted to say it is the “honour of his life”.

“It is the honor of my life to accept the Democratic Party’s nomination for President of the United States of America,” Biden said on Twitter.

 

The nomination came on the second day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) which saw a line-up of past and present Democratic leaders and speakers who supported Biden’s candidature.

“Thank you all, it means the world to me and my family - and I’ll see you on Thursday!” Biden said in a live webcast after the vote was complete.

The Democrats have made the case that Biden has the experience and energy to repair chaos that Trump has created at home and abroad.

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State John Kerry - and former Republican Secretary of State Colin Powell - were among the heavy hitters on a schedule that emphasised a simple theme: Leadership matters. Former President Jimmy Carter, now 95 years old, also made an appearance.

Just 77 days before the election, Biden has neither history nor enthusiasm on his side.

Just one incumbent president has been defeated in the last four decades. And Biden’s supporters consistently report that they’re motivated more by opposition to Trump than excitement about Biden, a 77-year-old lifelong politician. That deficit could hurt turnout among less consistent voters, particularly minorities and younger voters, whom Biden needs to show up in great numbers this fall.

