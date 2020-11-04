US Presidential Election 2020: Vote count and other latest developments

us-presidential-election

The United States is witnessing counting of votes for this year’s presidential election. The Democrats and the Republicans have given their all with a view to capture the seat of power during the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic which has hit the US very hard.

The Other issues which have dominated this election are racial killings, economy and foreign diplomacy.

Two hundred seventy electoral college votes are needed to come to power, and trends indicate that Joe Biden is closer to the halfway mark but Donald Trump is not far behind too.

Trump who has already secured the lead in the majority of his 2016 states is ahead of Biden in Pennsylvania, a state regarded as most crucial in the election race. Biden is holding the guard in Michigan, Nevada, Arizona and Wisconsin among many others.

With clear uncertainty of who would climb the throne post this election, here are the latest updates on what has happened so far:

1. Nevada suspends updating results till Thursday morning

Nevada has suspended updating the presidential election results till Thursday morning, the Elections Division of the Nevada Secretary of State said.

“That’s it for election results updates until 9 am on Nov. 5. Here’s what has been counted so far: All in person early votes; all in person Election Day votes and all mail ballots through November 2,” it tweeted.

Joe Biden leads incumbent President Donald Trump by a 0.6 per cent margin, as of 5.45 am Eastern Time, according to the CNN.

2. Twitter labels President Trump comments on ballot irregularities ‘misleading’

Shortly after President Donald Trump took to Twitter and said the states in which he was leading started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted, the social media giant labelled his on ballot irregularities as misleading.

3. Biden majorly trailing behind in Alaska

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is majorly behind Donald Trump in Alaska. After 45% of vote counting, Biden is at 33% while his rival is at nearly 63%, Associated Press reported.

4. Trump is ahead of Biden in Pennsylvania

President Trump is ahead of Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden in Pennsylvania. According to the Associated Press, Trump has 54.5% electoral vote count as opposed to Biden who is at 44.4%.

Earlier, Secretary of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Kathy Boockvar addressed a briefing and said that this year’s election have been the smoothest since a very long time adding every single ballot will be counted in an accurate manner.

5. Joe Biden on track to win this election, says campaign manager

Jen O’Malley Dillon, Joe Biden’s campaign manager on Wednesday said that the former Vice President of the United States would emerge as winner and become the President. Dilion who was addressing a virtual conference on election update stated Biden was on the path to win Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.

6. Biden campaign slams Trump’s claim of victory as ‘outrageous, unprecedented, and incorrect’

Joe Biden’s campaign targeted Donald Trump’s claim of victory before the declaration of actual results as “outrageous, unprecedented and incorrect”. The current US President earlier said he had won the election on Wednesday (local time) and thanked the American people for their tremendous support and said the results of polls have been “phenomenal.

