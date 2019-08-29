7 including chief engr booked in contractor’s suicide

varanasi

Police booked Varanasi PWD chief engineer and six others were in connection with the suicide of a contractor in the office of PWD chief engineer on Wednesday. They have been booked for abetment of suicide, a senior police officer said.

Police said that committed suicide by shooting himself dead in the office of chief engineer on Wednesday.

At the Cant police station, deceased contractor Awadesh Chandra Srivastava’s wife, Pratibha Srivastava, filed a complaint against seven persons, including PWD chief engineer Ambika Singh, assistant engineer SD Mishra, assistant engineer Ashutosh Singh, assistant engineer RN Dubey, junior engineer Manoj Kumar Singh, junior engineer US Pandey and vigilance inspector at electricity department Deepak Srivastava, alleging that these people pushed her husband to suicide.

Senior superintendent of Police Sureshrao Anand Kulkarni confirmed the development. “After the case was registered against seven persons, police have started investigation. The statement of all seven persons named in the case, including Varanasi PWD chief engineer, will be recorded,” the SSP said, adding that if required, sections of the IPC will be added to the case.

The SSP said that chief engineer Ambika Singh said that Srivastava entered his chamber and introduced himself and shot himself dead. Singh claimed that the contractor had visited him for the first time and there had been no conversation between them. But contratry to his claim, people said that they heard a gunshot a few minutes after the contractor entered the office of the chief engineer.

The suicide note found on the person of the dead contractor has been sent to the forensic laboratory for investigation. The police have also taken possession of around 70 files from the office of the chief engineer.

