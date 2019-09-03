Cop arrested 7 months after raping minor, crime came to light due to girl’s pregnancy

varanasi

A police constable who allegedly raped a minor girl in a village in Mau district around seven months ago was arrested in Varanasi on Monday, police said. They said the matter came to light late on Sunday night when the parents of the 13-year-old victim got to know that she was pregnant and lodged a complaint at the Sarai Lakkhi police station of Mau.

The complainants told the police that their daughter fell ill on Sunday and when they took her to the doctor, they were informed that she was seven months pregnant.

They said the girl told them that she was returning home after attending to the nature’s call when the accused cop, Ranjit alias Pappu, a native of the same village, intercepted her and forcibly took her to the roof of his house, where he allegedly raped her. The girl said she didn’t tell anyone as she was scared of Ranjit who had threatened her with dire consequences.

Cops said the accused, in his mid-twenties, was posted at the police reserve lines in Varanasi.

Station house officer, Sarai Lakkhi police station, DK Srivastava, said, “A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was arrested and sent to jail after being produced in court on Monday.”

The girl had been sent for medical examination and her report was awaited, said police.

First Published: Sep 03, 2019 14:54 IST