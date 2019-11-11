Not just diyas, song and dance too to mark Dev Deepawali today

varanasi

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 20:32 IST

A puppet Ramlila, a Shehnai recital, a Kathak recital, folk songs, bhajan singing, folk dances of Rajasthan and Punjab are some of the slew of cultural events slated to take place at different ghats on the occasion of Dev Deepawali celebration, here on Tuesday. This annual celebration is all set to be a musical treat, highlighted by earthen lamps.

The puppet Ramlila will be performed at Ravidas Ghat, while Vishnu Yadav will recite Birha at Reewan Ghat. Shubhra Verma group will present Ghoomar and Chari folk dance. India folk dance, Shehnai playing, Bangla folk dance and Sufi singing is to be featured at Mahanirvani Ghat, ancient Hanuman Ghat, Chauki Ghat and Raja Ghat, respectively.

Kathak artiste Mamta Tandon along with her troupe will perform at Pandey Ghat and folk singing will take place on Arbangh Ghat. Artists will perform Punjabi folk dance at Scindhia Ghat. A sitar-flute jugalbandi will be featured at Ram Ghat.

The recital of bhajans will be at Lal Ghat and plays ‘Ram Durbar’ and ‘Tripurasur Vadh’ will be staged at Gaay Ghat.

Divisional commissioner Deepak Agarwal said that all preparations for the celebrations tomorrow have been completed.

Mahesh Yadav, a tea stall owner near Dashashwamedh Ghat, said that the people will enjoy the musical treat along with the diya-lit panoramic view of Dev Deepawali celebration. It is good that the administration has added cultural programmes to the celebration.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has decided to deploy four NDRF Teams comprising 122 rescuers in the River Ganga for the security of the people, including devotees and tourists.

Deputy inspector general Alok Kumar Singh said that the NDRF lifeguards will remain present on 22 boats in the Ganga near Dashashwamedh Ghat, Asi Ghat, Manikarnika Ghat and Harishchadra Ghat and Rajghat and other major ghats.