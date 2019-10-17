PM Modi, Shah carrying forward legacy of Skandgupta era: Yogi

varanasi

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 19:55 IST

: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah were carrying forward the tradition of Gupta dynasty ruler Skandagupta Vikramaditya.

The chief minister was speaking on the inaugural day of a two-day international seminar on ‘Guptvanshak-Veer: Skandgupta Vikramaditya’ at Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

Without naming anyone, Adityanath said great men and the glorious past of India was overlooked in history under a conspiracy so that the coming generations couldn’t know about the golden era of the country. But now there were efforts to write the history of India based on facts. These efforts would help the coming generations know the true history of the country.

The chief minister also said the cultural unity of the present-day India was not a gift of the British as India had been one since ancient times.

“India is culturally connected since ancient times. Even a communist chief minister of Kerala accepted it after travelling across the country. (Adi) Shankaracharya, who was from Kerala, proved it by setting up four peeths (monasteries in four different parts of the country),” he said.

He also said nullification of Article 370 was the boldest decision taken after Independence.

Article 370 was incorporated in the Constitution at the insistence of former Prime Minister Pt Jawahar Lal Nehru but Baba Sahab Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar expressed his disagreement with it, the chief minister said.

He also said Sardar Patel was not happy with the inclusion of Article 370. Adityanath said Sardar Patel had remarked that wahi vyakti ise hata payega jiske kaleje mein dam hoga. (Only a brave person would be able to scrap Article 370.)

PM Modi and Shah had made Sardar Patel’s prediction come true by abrogating Article 370, Adityanath said.

MAKE VARANASI INDIA’S CLEANEST CITY

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has asked officials to make Varanasi the cleanest city in the country. He issued this and other instructions at a review meeting on late Wednesday night.

Calling for a special cleanliness drive before Diwali in villages, as well as urban areas, he said, “Roads, parks and vacant land should be included in the campaign. In view of Chhath Puja (November 2), start a special campaign to clean the ghats of the Ganga,” said the CM.

“Do something special so that Kashi remains illuminated from Deepawali till Dev Deepawali,” he said. The chief minister also directed the PWD to make the roads free of potholes by October 30.

Reaffirming the state government’s commitment to a makeover of Varanasi, he said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stones of many projects in February 2019, out of which 13 projects have been completed and the remaining 25 projects will be completed this financial year.”

The chief minister said the government schemes should not be misused and only eligible candidates should be entitled to their benefits. “Stray cattle should not be seen on the streets,” he said.

The chief minister also issue instructions to solve the waterlogging problem within three days and organise health camps in the affected areas.

In addition, the CM ordered compliance with safety standards at major construction sites.

Banks should hold loan melas before Diwali, he said. During the review meeting, the chief minister asked the commissioner about the slow progress of under-construction 50-bed maternity wing of the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Government Hospital. The commissioner said Rajkiya Nirman Nigam caused a delay in providing the map to the contractor.

In this regard, affidavit has been taken from the contractor and information given by the project manager of Rajkiya Nirman Nigam was also being investigated.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 19:55 IST